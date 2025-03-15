Cristiano Ronaldo wins another battle as Al-Nassr secures 3-1 victory

Sports

  • March 15, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo's team, Al Nassr, secured a 3-1 victory over Al-Kholood in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, March 14.

Ronaldo showcased his exceptional skills once again by scoring his 928th career goal.

The 40-year-old scored an early goal in the 4th minute, helping Al-Nassr secure a dominant victory.

With his latest goal, Ronaldo's total career goals reached 928, bringing him closer to the elusive 1,000-goal milestone.

Earlier in the day, Ronaldo was also included in Portugal's squad for the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals.

After winning the match, Ronaldo took to his Instagram account and shared his excitement by posting a series of photos from the game with inspirational caption, noting, “Another battle won. Let’s go.”


Al-Nassr's victory strengthens their position in the league.

The team is currently in fourth place and this victory gives them momentum and confidence as they try to move up the rankings.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner even after turning 40 is still achieving remarkable feats in his football career.

The Portuguese football star holds the record for most international goals by a male player.

Not only that, Ronaldo is also one of the highest-paid footballer in the football history.

Last month, Ronaldo reached an agreement with Al Nassr to extend his contract for another year until June 2026.

