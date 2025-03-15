Royal

King Charles makes heartfelt statement on Prince Harry's return

King Charles III makes feelings clear on estranged son, Prince Harry's return to UK

  • March 15, 2025


King Charles gave a thoughtful response on estranged son, Prince Harry's return to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who last met Charles in 2024, when he rushed to the UK after finding about his father's cancer diagnosis, will likely to be welcomed by the monarch with open arms.

Although, Charles has remained tight-lipped about Harry's decision to move to the US in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle, he gave an unexpected reply when asked about bringing the duke back.

As reported by Mirror, during his visit to the University of East London's Stratford campus in east London in 2023, for its 125th anniversary, Charles greeted the students and shook hands with them.

Amid this interaction, one fan shouted at the monarch, "Bring back Harry please, can you please bring him back please, Sir?"

The King at first did not figure out who the man was talking about, as he asked him, "Who?" 

The man responded, "Harry, your son" to which Charles breathtakingly replied, "It would be nice" and quickly move on.

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to be not in touch with the Royal Family since past five years.

The estrangement came after the couple made serious accusation in their Netflix series Harry & Meghan about the British Royal family, in which it was made clear that Meghan was forced to feel like an outsider by Harry's family.

