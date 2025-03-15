South Korean actor Yoo Yeon Seok land in trouble after tax evasion allegation

Yoo Yeon-seok is facing serious allegations involving tax evasion ahead of his much-anticipated K-drama God and Law firm.
As reported by koreaboo, on March 14, 2025 it was revealed that the When the Phone Rings actor was fined by the Korean National Tax Service (NTS) for alleged tax evasion, including unpaid income tax.
The report covered that Yoo's entertainment agency Forever Entertainment, was audited and taxed an additional $4.82 million, making it the biggest amount imposed on a South Korean actor.
However, King Kong by STARSHIP, the agency managing the 40-year-old actor claimed that Yoo has filed another review and is waiting for the result from NTS.
The company stated that Yoo has consistently demonstrated a commitment to "fulfilling his tax obligation with integrity," and will cooperate with the review process to rectify the imposed tax amount.
Previously, Yoo's past misogynist comment went viral in 2024, where he shared that if a woman does not wear revealing clothing on date, he thinks they are not interested and vice versa, which also caused quite a damage to his image.
Furthermore, the Dr. Romantic actors's upcoming SBS's drama has garnered negative attention among fans who are asking the broadcaster to recast the lead amid the scandal.
God and Law Firm is a supernatural-mystery k-drama that follows a story of a lawyer who sees ghosts and is set to air sometime in 2026.