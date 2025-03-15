Entertainment

South Korean actor Yoo Yeon Seok land in trouble after tax evasion allegation

'Hospital Playlist' actor Yoo Yeon-seok's entertainment agency have opened up about the serious allegations

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 15, 2025
South Korean actor Yoo Yeon Seok land in trouble after tax evasion allegation
South Korean actor Yoo Yeon Seok land in trouble after tax evasion allegation

Yoo Yeon-seok is facing serious allegations involving tax evasion ahead of his much-anticipated K-drama God and Law firm.

As reported by koreaboo, on March 14, 2025 it was revealed that the When the Phone Rings actor was fined by the Korean National Tax Service (NTS) for alleged tax evasion, including unpaid income tax.

The report covered that Yoo's entertainment agency Forever Entertainment, was audited and taxed an additional $4.82 million, making it the biggest amount imposed on a South Korean actor.

Related: Yoo Yeon Seok breaks silence on dating costar Chae Soo Bin

However, King Kong by STARSHIP, the agency managing the 40-year-old actor claimed that Yoo has filed another review and is waiting for the result from NTS.

The company stated that Yoo has consistently demonstrated a commitment to "fulfilling his tax obligation with integrity," and will cooperate with the review process to rectify the imposed tax amount.

Previously, Yoo's past misogynist comment went viral in 2024, where he shared that if a woman does not wear revealing clothing on date, he thinks they are not interested and vice versa, which also caused quite a damage to his image.

Furthermore, the Dr. Romantic actors's upcoming SBS's drama has garnered negative attention among fans who are asking the broadcaster to recast the lead amid the scandal.

Related: Seo Ye Ji makes stance clear on Kim Soo Hyun controversy

God and Law Firm is a supernatural-mystery k-drama that follows a story of a lawyer who sees ghosts and is set to air sometime in 2026.

Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler spark feud rumours amid 'Snow White' controversy
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler spark feud rumours amid 'Snow White' controversy
Amazon announces changes to Echo voice recording storage
Amazon announces changes to Echo voice recording storage
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy cosy date night in New York City
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy cosy date night in New York City
Bella Hadid gives huge shoutout to Donatella after she exits Versace
Bella Hadid gives huge shoutout to Donatella after she exits Versace
Cardi B breaks silence after ex Offset demands joint custody for kids
Cardi B breaks silence after ex Offset demands joint custody for kids
'Ted Lasso' to return for season 4 as Jason Sudeikis teases surprising plot
'Ted Lasso' to return for season 4 as Jason Sudeikis teases surprising plot
Will Smith finally reveals release date of new album ‘Based On A True Story’
Will Smith finally reveals release date of new album ‘Based On A True Story’
Dolly Parton makes sparkly return to spotlight days after husband Carl Dean's death
Dolly Parton makes sparkly return to spotlight days after husband Carl Dean's death
Shakira leaves Monterrey in awe with electrifying shows, sets new milestone
Shakira leaves Monterrey in awe with electrifying shows, sets new milestone
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Donatella Versace’s surprising exit from top post
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Donatella Versace’s surprising exit from top post
Cher to reprise role in sequel to one of her most famous films
Cher to reprise role in sequel to one of her most famous films
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky’s wedding talks heat up after legal victory
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky’s wedding talks heat up after legal victory
Justin Bieber sparks drama with Taylor Swift after sharing ‘revenge’ track
Justin Bieber sparks drama with Taylor Swift after sharing ‘revenge’ track
Louis Tomlinson addresses One Direction reunion rumours after Liam’s death
Louis Tomlinson addresses One Direction reunion rumours after Liam’s death