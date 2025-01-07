Yoo Yeon Seok breaks silence on dating costar Chae Soo Bin

Yoo Yeon-seok is clearing the air on dating costar Chae Soo-bin!
The fan-cherished on-screen couple, who was recently seen in hit K-drama When the Phone Rings, is widely speculated to be dating each other after their reel-life chemistry garnered immense praises and compliments from the audience.
Adding further to fans’ speculation, MBC shared some behind-the-scenes of the duo that offered peeks into their thrilling off-screen chemistry.
However, on Monday, January 6, the Dr. Romantic star’s agent King Kong by Starship, shared an interview in which the Yeon-seok broke his silence on the rumors and set the records straight on whether he has been dating Soo-bin or not.
“It’s a compliment to our chemistry. It means people were invested in the romance and our characters’ relationship, and I’m very grateful for that,” said the Hospital Playlist actor.
He continued, “While our drama has thriller elements, it’s ultimately a love story. We hoped viewers would be drawn to Sa Eon and Hee Joo’s journey, and seeing those supportive comments makes me feel like we achieved that.”
Clarifying on the dating rumors, he stated, “But no, we’re not dating in real life.”
Chae Soo-bin and Yoo Yeon-seok starrer When the Phone Rings aired its final episode on January 4, 2025, which received high rating of 8.6% on the cable television.