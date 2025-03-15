Kim Kardashian hints at fourth marriage after revealing ‘secret’ dating 

Kim Kardashian is might be walking down the aisle for the fourth time!
The SKIMS founder made the bombshell revelation during the latest episode of her show The Kardashians.
While attending the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 2024, with her sister Khloe, Kim wondered aloud about her next engagement ring.
“I wonder what my next ring shape will be? For my last and final hurrah,” she said, leaving fans guessing if she is planning on marrying again or if she is just hoping she will.
The 44-year-old reality star previously married and divorced Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries and Kanye West.
Kim, who have not revealed the identity of her new boyfriend, went on to describe her old engagement rings.
“Number one was a cushion cut, 14-karat,” she said of the rock Thomas gave her, adding, “I still have it.”
Recalling about her second ring, Kim shared, “I had to give it to Kris [Humphries] in the divorce.”
Meanwhile, Kim revealed that the ring from West "was the only piece of jewelry that I owned that I didn't take to Paris,” referring to her 2016’s robbery at hotel.
This comes after Kim Kardashian revealed that she is “secretly” dating someone, on a January episode of The Kardashians.
After her split from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian dated Pete Davidson in 2022, and then romanced Odell Beckham Jr from September 2023 to April 2024.
