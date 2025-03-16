Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive 'divorce' warning after new challenge

Duke and Duchess of Sussex got a 'warning’ after 'With Love, Meghan' labelled as flop

  March 16, 2025
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive divorce warning after new challenge
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive 'divorce' warning after new challenge

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been hit with a fresh warning about the state of their marriage, as speculation over a potential split intensifies after the Netflix series faced criticism.

As per GB News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got a “divorce warning’ after Meghan's project With Love, Meghan labelled as flop.

Marina Hyde, the journalist and screenwriter suggested streaming platforms might stay linked to Meghan and Harry in case they break up.

While conversing on her podcast, she said, "People are hanging around in case there's a divorce"

She revealed that Netflix would line up to produce a series on a potential Sussex divorce, seeing it as a ratings hit.

Hyde said, "They [Netflix] are not going to renew. They might say we're continuing to develop projects with them.”

The journalist noted, "The reality is that a lot of people are hanging around in case there's a divorce,” adding, "That might be why Netflix, or whoever it might be, who's got to deal with them, might keep a vague hand in.”

She also shared that Meghan and Harry gained the main television success with the Harry & Meghan documentary in 2022.

