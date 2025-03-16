Camila Cabello gets cozy with new beau Henry during PDA-filled Rome getaway

Camila Cabello is taking romance with billionaire boyfriend, Henry Junior Chalhoub, to new heights!
The Havana singer was spotted getting cozy with her new fling during a PFDA-filled Italy getaway.
Camila and Henry were seen showing affection, as they strolled through the streets of Rome, holding hands and stealing kisses.
Related: Camila Cabello reacts to overwhelming birthday love: ‘feeling lucky today’
The couple couldn't keep their hands off each other as they playfully demonstrated their affection.
For the outing, Camila opted for an all-black casual outfit, featuring sweatshirt and matching leggings.
Meanwhile, Henry, who is the heir to his family's fortune, donned jeans and a brown hoodie.
The couple’s PDA filled outing comes days after they made their first fashion show appearance together at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show.
While watching the catwalk, the lovebirds were seen sitting closely as they had their hands all over each other.
Camila wore a stylish tweed ensemble and went topless under the chic black and white blazer.
While, Henry, a billionaire heir from the Chalhoub family, kept it casual as he wore a subtle black blazer and jeans.
Camila Cabello and Henry Junior Chalhoub were first linked in November 2024 at an Elie Saab fashion show afterparty in Saudi Arabia.
Previously, Camilla has publicly been in relationships with Matthew Hussey, Shawn Mendes, and Austin Kevitch.
Related: Camila Cabello announces 2025 headline tour at BAFTA after debuting new boyfriend