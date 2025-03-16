Mike Tindall reveals how he accidentally won over Queen Elizabeth II with humor

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike Tindall has shared a humorous anecdote with Queen Elizabeth II, which changed their relationship for the better.
The former England rugby player opened up about the amusing incident at a Royal lunch where he found himself in a precarious situation.
"I sat next to her at lunch one day and I was sat between two table legs. It was really annoyingly close to my groin. She gets up and starts moving them [the tables] closer together,” he recently told Daily Mail during an interview at the Cheltenham Festival.
He went on to share, "I said to her, 'Ma'am, if you move them any closer, I'm going to be talking way high'. She laughed. My relationship with her changed after that, as I felt I could tell her anything."
Mike has been known to share candid stories about his life within the Royal Family.
During a charity event, he shared a lighthearted yet tense exchange with Zara's mother, Princess Anne, before their wedding.
Tindall recalled being told by Princess Anne that she wanted him to wear traditional Scottish trousers for the ceremony. But he politely declined, joking that he had spent his whole life trying to "kill" Scottish rugby players and didn't want to wear their attire.
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall first met in 2003 and tied the knot in Edinburgh in 2011.
