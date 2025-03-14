Zara Tindall's husband Mike spills his hilarious Cheltenham Festival secret

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike Tindall has shared his clever and hilarious trick for enjoying the four-day Cheltenham Festival without overdoing it.
While attending day three of the revered high society event at the Gloucestershire racecourse, the former England rugby player shared some drinking wisdoms and revealed his clever “liver management” hack.
The husband of Princess Anne’s daughter admitted that it's easy to get carried away with the excitement of the festival, but he has found a way to pace himself.
“It's not easy. All it takes is bumping into an old friend to push you over the limits. But with like, Guinness - you get a little Zero and no one knows!,” he told Raceday.rtv.
Mike further added, “A little Guinness Zero in the middle when no one knows. It goes a long way.”
For those unknown, A Guinness Zero is an alcohol-free alternative of the famous stout, and according to the brewers :boasts the same beautifully smooth taste, perfectly balanced flavour, and unique dark color of Guinness, just without the alcohol.”
The father-of-three, who has attended all three days of the festival so far, described the event as "amazing.”
“It's always the atmosphere; the atmosphere's so relaxed. Everyone's here for a good time and I can get on board with that,” he told the outlet.
Mike Tindall was accompanied by Zara Tindall and Princess Anne, who made her first appearance at the festival this year.