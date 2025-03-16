Entertainment

Celine Dion shares heartfelt reminder on Stiff-Person Syndrome Awareness Day

The ‘I’m Alive’ hitmaker, Celine Dion, revealed suffering from Stiff-Person Syndrome in December 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 16, 2025

Celine Dion has shared a heartfelt message for those battling the Stiff-Person Syndrome.

To mark the 2025 International Person Syndrome Awareness Day, the I’m Alive hitmaker turned to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, March 15, and sent a touching reminder to everyone who is fighting against the disorder.

The My Heart Will Go On singer, who herself has been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, penned, “I want to remind you: no matter what challenges or conditions you face, you are not alone. Please hold onto hope, because it will guide you through the hardest times. ⁃ Celine xx…”

She also stated, “Today is International Stiff-Person Syndrome Awareness Day. I want to take a moment to shine a light on Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS). As many of you know, I’ve been on my own journey with this rare condition.”

Continuing her statement, Celine mentioned that in partnership with Dr. Amanda Piquet, last year, the Celine Dion Foundation announced a $2 million grant for the establishment of the Endowed Chair in Autoimmune Neurology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Now, to mark the International Stiff-Person Syndrome Awareness Day, the legendary singer had a conversation with Dr. Piquet, where the duo shared “determination” and “hope” towards a cure.

Celine Dion announced being diagnosed with the disorder in December 2022.

