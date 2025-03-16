Deadly nightclub fire in North Macedonia claims 51 lives, over 100 injured

A tragic incident has unfolded in a nightclub in North Macedonia where devastating fire broke out.
The tragedy claimed the lives of at least 51 people with more than 100 injured.
As per BBC, the fire broke out at around 2:30 AM local time (1:30 AM GMT) at the Pulse club in Kocani, a town located about 100 km (60 miles) east of the country's capital, Skopje.
Around 1,500 people were reportedly attending a concert by DNK, a popular hip-hop duo in North Macedonia.
Initial reports suggest that the fire was caused by sparks from pyrotechnic devices.
Interior Minister Pance Toskovski stated that sparks landed on a highly flammable ceiling, causing the fire to spread quickly throughout the club.
He also mentioned that some people had been arrested in connection with the incident.
Video footage shows the band performing on stage when two flares ignite, with sparks reaching the ceiling and rapidly setting the venue ablaze.
The country's prime minister Hristijan Mickoski wrote in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), "This is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia. The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, and the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable."
He promised the government would do "everything in their power to at least slightly alleviate their pain.”
