Sports

Dele Alli’s return ends in disappointment as he receives early red card

Dele Alli started training with Como at the end of 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 16, 2025
Dele Alli’s return ends in disappointment as he receives early red card
Dele Alli’s return ends in disappointment as he receives early red card

Dele Alli’s first professional football match just lasted 10 minutes as he received a straight red card for a foul on Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Making his debut for Como against AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Alli caught the back of Loftus-Cheek’s left leg with his studs.

The incident at the San Siro was reviewed by the video assistant referee.

As referee Matteo Marchetti waved the red card, Milan’s Kyle Walker, who played with Alli for both England and Tottenham Hotspur, appeared to plead with the official not to send him off.

Related: Erling Haaland sets Premier League record with fastest 100 goal involvements

Taking to Instagram, in a tongue-in-cheek statement, Alli stated, “I was always going to announce my return in some way after these past two years, would rather it had been with a goal, but feels good to be back.”

Meanwhile, Como coach Cesc Fabregas said, “Dele Alli is a goal scorer, I tried to give him an opportunity. A serious mistake by an experienced player. Clear red, he left the team at a time when it could have made it 2-2."

To note, Alli started training with Como at the end of last year and influenced Fabregas enough to earn a contract with the team.

Related: David Beckham — From golden boots to global brand

A$AP Rocky stages iconic helicopter performance at Rolling Loud
A$AP Rocky stages iconic helicopter performance at Rolling Loud
Sabrina Carpenter posts mesmerizing photos from Short n’ Sweet Tour’s UK leg
Sabrina Carpenter posts mesmerizing photos from Short n’ Sweet Tour’s UK leg
Dele Alli’s return ends in disappointment as he receives early red card
Dele Alli’s return ends in disappointment as he receives early red card
Princess Anne faces heartbreaking setback in France trip
Princess Anne faces heartbreaking setback in France trip
Mortal Kombat leak uncovers unexpected crossover
Mortal Kombat leak uncovers unexpected crossover
Microsoft announces Copilot for Gaming to improve Xbox in-game assistance
Microsoft announces Copilot for Gaming to improve Xbox in-game assistance
Erling Haaland sets Premier League record with fastest 100 goal involvements
Erling Haaland sets Premier League record with fastest 100 goal involvements
Jack Draper beats Carlos Alcaraz to reach Indian Wells final
Jack Draper beats Carlos Alcaraz to reach Indian Wells final
Angel Reese marks new career milestone with Defensive Player of the Year award
Angel Reese marks new career milestone with Defensive Player of the Year award
Mirra Andreeva: 1st teen to reach Indian Wells finals after over two decades
Mirra Andreeva: 1st teen to reach Indian Wells finals after over two decades
'Silent Hill f' unveils new updates of story, setting, gameplay, and more
'Silent Hill f' unveils new updates of story, setting, gameplay, and more
Star Wars: Hunters to end its service later this year
Star Wars: Hunters to end its service later this year
Cristiano Ronaldo wins another battle as Al-Nassr secures 3-1 victory
Cristiano Ronaldo wins another battle as Al-Nassr secures 3-1 victory
FP3 witnesses Oscar Piastri on top as Oliver Bearman faces another crash
FP3 witnesses Oscar Piastri on top as Oliver Bearman faces another crash
Neymar's world cup dream delayed again as Endrick replaces him
Neymar's world cup dream delayed again as Endrick replaces him
David Beckham: From golden boots to global brand
David Beckham: From golden boots to global brand