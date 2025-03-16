Dele Alli’s return ends in disappointment as he receives early red card

Dele Alli’s first professional football match just lasted 10 minutes as he received a straight red card for a foul on Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Making his debut for Como against AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Alli caught the back of Loftus-Cheek’s left leg with his studs.
The incident at the San Siro was reviewed by the video assistant referee.
As referee Matteo Marchetti waved the red card, Milan’s Kyle Walker, who played with Alli for both England and Tottenham Hotspur, appeared to plead with the official not to send him off.
Taking to Instagram, in a tongue-in-cheek statement, Alli stated, “I was always going to announce my return in some way after these past two years, would rather it had been with a goal, but feels good to be back.”
Meanwhile, Como coach Cesc Fabregas said, “Dele Alli is a goal scorer, I tried to give him an opportunity. A serious mistake by an experienced player. Clear red, he left the team at a time when it could have made it 2-2."
To note, Alli started training with Como at the end of last year and influenced Fabregas enough to earn a contract with the team.