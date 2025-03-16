Royal

Princess Anne faces heartbreaking setback in France trip

The Princess Royal leaves UK after attending Cheltenham Festival this week

  • by Web Desk
  • March 16, 2025
Princess Anne has faced a major setback during her royal engagement in France trip.

On Saturday, The Princess Royal attended the Six Nations rugby match at the packed Stade de France in Paris to show her Scottish allegiance.

For those unversed, Princess Anne is the patron of Scottish Rugby Union.

Zara Tindall’s mother opted for a blue and green tartan scarf, making her support for Scotland clear.

As per GB News, Anne travelled to the French capital via Eurostar for the match.

During her outing, she had to watch her team lose to a superior French side.

France sealed their overall Six Nations victory with a 35-16 win over Scotland.

Princess Anne concluded a whirlwind week on a high note, having attended the Cheltenham festival and cheered on her favorite team.

It is pertinent to note that she was joined by her daughter Zara and son-in-law Mike Tindall at Cheltenham.

Her consistent presence at various sporting events showcases her enduring passion for athletics and commitment to supporting diverse disciplines.

To note, Anne is now known as the “hardest working royal” as she completed 457 engagements last year.

