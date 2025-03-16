Entertainment

Justin Bieber's bond with younger siblings shines in new photo: See

Jeremy Bieber dropped an adorable snap of Justin Bieber with his four siblings

  March 16, 2025
Justin Bieber’s father, Jeremy Bieber, melted hearts on social media by sharing a touching family moment featuring the pop star embracing his younger siblings.

The Peaches crooner's father took to his Instagram account on Sunday to drop an adorable snap of Justin relaxing on a couch with his four siblings.

In a caption, he wrote, “My Crew.”


The shared photo featured the Baby singer nestled up in the middle of his sisters Bay, 6, and Jazmyn, 16, and brother Jaxon, 15 along with their step-sister Allie Bieber (née Rebelo), 17.

As Justin’s sisters sat beside him on the right, Jaxon wrapped his arms around his big brother from the left.

The whole family beamed with joy, capturing a truly heartwarming moment.

To note, Jermey shares Justin with Pattie Mallette.

While the youngest kids Jaxon and Jazmyn are with wife Chelsey Bieber, who was already mom to Allie when they wed in 2018.

Notably, the post came amid the swirling speculations about Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s divorce. However, the sources refuted the rumours, saying, “No matter what the rumors are, they are fine," adding, "Their marriage is fine. They're very happy together.

