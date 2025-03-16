Royal Family gives update after Princess Mette-Marit, Haakon appearance

The Norwegian Royal Family has shared a delightful message after Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s joint appearance at the Holmenkollen sports festival.
On Saturday, March 15, the royal couple joined King Harald and Queen Sonja at the sporting event.
Shortly after their outing, the Palace gave key update about the event on Instagram.
The statement read, “A greeting from The Crown Prince Couple to the Norwegian squad that competed this week in the Special Olympics in Turin – the world’s largest sporting event for athletes with intellectual disabilities. Norway has had a strong squad in place, and several of our athletes have secured medals after impressive efforts.”
“Special Olympics is not just about competitions, but also about the joy of sports, unity and mastery. Earlier this year, The Crown Prince Couple and Prince Sverre Magnus were able to experience this joy of sports up close when they visited Vivil for alpine training,” it continued.
The caption of the post concluded with, “Several of the athletes from there have now stood on the starting line in Turin and shown what they are good at. Congratulations to the entire Norwegian squad!”
For those unversed, the Holmenkollen Ski Festival is a beloved annual tradition, bringing world-class winter sports to Oslo, Norway.
