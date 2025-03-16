Norwegian Royals cheer on ‘world’s elite’ at Holmenkollen sports festival

Norwegian Royal Family is joining the thrill of Holmenkollen sports festival!
In a new post shared on Saturday, March 15, the Ryal Family of Norway posted a huge carousel of photographs, offering glimpses of the prestigious Holmenkollen Ski Festival.
Holmenkollen Ski Festival is a traditional annual winter sports event, which is held in Oslo, Norway. The event features a variety of sports, including, cross-country, Nordic combines, ski jumping, and biathlon.
Alongside the snaps, the Norwegian Royal Family penned, “Sports festival in Holmenkollen.”
“The world's elite in Nordic sports are gathered at the top of Oslo. The King and Queen, the Crown Prince and Queen, and Princess Astrid cheered from the stands,” they added.
In the shared images, the first one featured the Royal Couple – King Harald and Queen Sonja, the Crown Prince Couple – Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit, and Princess Astrid, all smiling for the camera.
The other photos offered peeks into several other moments from the event, including the games, the cheering crowd, and the beaming Royals.
Commenting on the post, a fan expressed, “Our lovely Royal Family, am proud of them.”
“I am so proud of our thoughtful lovely solid royal family,” another penned.
A third wrote, “Thank you for always being there.”