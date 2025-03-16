Crown Princess Mette-Marit enjoys PDA-filled day with Prince Haakon amid health woes

Crown Princess Mette-Marit is not letting health issues hold her back!
The Norwegian Royal was spotted enjoying a PDA-filled day at the FIS World Cup Nordic skiing competition in Oslo with her husband, Prince Haakon, on Mrach 15.
Mette-Marit sizzling outing with husband comes after it was announced that her chronic disease had progressed.
However, she seemed in high spirits as she watched the skiing competition alongside Prince Haakon, Queen Sonja and King Harald V.
At one point, the Crown Princess could be seen hugging Prince Haakon and wrapping her arms around him.
For the outing, Mette-Marit wore a black padded coat, which she removed at times to show a warm, long-sleeved white top.
Meanwhile, Prince Haakon complemented her in a warm black coat, topped off with a navy beanie hat and sunglasses.
Earlier this month, the Norwegian Royal Court confirmed the royal is having daily symptoms due to her pulmonary fibrosis and requires “more rest”.
“Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit's chronic disease pulmonary fibrosis has progressed,” the statement noted.
The court warned late last year that pulmonary fibrosis Mette-Marit's illness may interfere with her planned duties.
