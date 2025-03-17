Entertainment

Justin Bieber shares heartfelt message after family reunion

Justin Bieber’s father Jeremy Bieber shared a delightful snap of his kids

  • March 17, 2025
Justin Bieber shared a heartfelt message following a touching family reunion.

Taking to Instagram stories section, the Peaches crooner shared the touching post after having a splendid time with his siblings.

In a shared post he noted, “I WAS ALWAYS TOLD WHEN I WAS A KID NOT TO HATE BUT IT MADE ME FEEL LIKE I WASN’T ALLOWED TO HAVE IT AND SO I DIDN’T TELL ANYONE I’VE HAD IT.”

The Baby singer continued, “WHICH MADE ME FEEL LIKE I HAVE BEEN DROWNING FEELING UNSAFE TO ACKNOWLEDGE IT.”

Bieber concluded, “I THINK WE CAN ONLY LET HATE GO BY FIRST ACKNOWLEDGING ITS THERE. HOW COULDN’T WE FEEL HATE FROM ALL OF THE HURT WE HAVE EXPERIENCED?"

Notably, this post comes after Justin Bieber’s father Jeremy shared a delightful snap of kids, calling them, “My Crew.”

In a shared post, the father of one can be seen sitting in the middle of his family: sisters Bay, 6, and Jazmyn, 16, and brother Jaxon, 15, plus step-sister Allie Bieber (née Rebelo), 17.

Justin Bieber and his sibling had wide smiles on their faces in a snap.

