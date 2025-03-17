King Willem, Queen Máxima celebrate Three-cushion World Cup winners’ triumph

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima lauded the incredible performance of Dick Jaspers and Jean Paul de Bruijn in the 2025 World Championship Three-cushion for National Teams.
Taking to the official Instagram handle of the Netherlands’ Royal Family on Sunday, March 16, the Dutch King and Queen shared a one-slide post featuring an image that had a heartfelt congratulatory message penned on it.
The Monarch and his wife hailed Jaspers and Bruijin’s performances as “world-class” in the high-stakes championship and appreciated them for winning the gold medal.
“What a great team performance! We are very pleased to congratulate Dick Jaspers and Jean Paul de Bruijn on winning the gold medal at the World Championship Three-cushion for National Teams in Viersen, Germany,” the Royal Couple penned.
They continued, “The two billiard players caused a sensation in the final by beating the reigning world champion Vietnam. A world-class performance!”
The post was concluded with the signs of the Royals, stating, “- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.”
This post came just a few hours after the Dutch King and Queen shared a delightful post for the victors of the World Distance Championships in Hamar, Norway, for winning eight gold medals.