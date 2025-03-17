Royal

King Willem, Queen Máxima celebrate Three-cushion World Cup winners’ triumph

The King and Queen of the Netherlands send heartfelt congratulations to Dick Jaspers and Jean Paul de Bruijn

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 17, 2025
King Willem, Queen Máxima celebrate Three-cushion World Cup winners’ triumph
King Willem, Queen Máxima celebrate Three-cushion World Cup winners’ triumph

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima lauded the incredible performance of Dick Jaspers and Jean Paul de Bruijn in the 2025 World Championship Three-cushion for National Teams.

Taking to the official Instagram handle of the Netherlands’ Royal Family on Sunday, March 16, the Dutch King and Queen shared a one-slide post featuring an image that had a heartfelt congratulatory message penned on it.

The Monarch and his wife hailed Jaspers and Bruijin’s performances as “world-class” in the high-stakes championship and appreciated them for winning the gold medal.

Related: King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima turn heads with surprising new look

“What a great team performance! We are very pleased to congratulate Dick Jaspers and Jean Paul de Bruijn on winning the gold medal at the World Championship Three-cushion for National Teams in Viersen, Germany,” the Royal Couple penned.

They continued, “The two billiard players caused a sensation in the final by beating the reigning world champion Vietnam. A world-class performance!”

Related: King Willem, Queen Máxima take pride in Kimberley Bos’ skeleton race win

The post was concluded with the signs of the Royals, stating, “- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.”

This post came just a few hours after the Dutch King and Queen shared a delightful post for the victors of the World Distance Championships in Hamar, Norway, for winning eight gold medals.

Gigi Hadid pens emotional note after giving update on Zayn Malik relationship
Gigi Hadid pens emotional note after giving update on Zayn Malik relationship
'Naadaniyan' choreographer compares Ibrahim Ali Khan to father Saif Ali Khan
'Naadaniyan' choreographer compares Ibrahim Ali Khan to father Saif Ali Khan
US hit by catastrophic tornadoes and wildfires, death toll rises to 40
US hit by catastrophic tornadoes and wildfires, death toll rises to 40
Ed Sheeran debuts new song during live performance in New Orleans
Ed Sheeran debuts new song during live performance in New Orleans
Meghan Markle talks about life after giving up royal titles with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle talks about life after giving up royal titles with Prince Harry
Crown Prince Al Hussein joins King Hussein bin Talal brigade for Ramadan Iftar
Crown Prince Al Hussein joins King Hussein bin Talal brigade for Ramadan Iftar
Queen Camilla takes firm stands on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims
Queen Camilla takes firm stands on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima make delightful announcement
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima make delightful announcement
Princess Margaret's grandson latest career move sparks buzz
Princess Margaret's grandson latest career move sparks buzz
Royal Family gives update after Princess Mette-Marit, Haakon appearance
Royal Family gives update after Princess Mette-Marit, Haakon appearance
Princess Anne faces heartbreaking setback in France trip
Princess Anne faces heartbreaking setback in France trip
Princess Kate, Prince William make huge confession about George, Louis
Princess Kate, Prince William make huge confession about George, Louis
Crown Princess Mette-Marit enjoys PDA-filled day with Prince Haakon amid health woes
Crown Princess Mette-Marit enjoys PDA-filled day with Prince Haakon amid health woes
Prince Harry hit with huge blow as court orders public release of visa files
Prince Harry hit with huge blow as court orders public release of visa files
Prince William, Kate celebrate Earthshot winner Notpla’s Six Nations debut
Prince William, Kate celebrate Earthshot winner Notpla’s Six Nations debut
Prince Harry reacts to backlash against Meghan Markle for Netflix show
Prince Harry reacts to backlash against Meghan Markle for Netflix show