Demi Lovato's fiancé Jordon Lutes uses AI to roast singer amid health drama

Jordon Lutes and Demi Lovato got engaged in December 2023

  • March 17, 2025

Demi Lovato dropped a playful video with her fiancé, Jordon Lutes after addressing her health controversy.

The Grammy-nominated singer turned to her TikTok handle on Saturday, March 15, to share a hilarious footage of Demi herself and her partner.

In the viral video clip, the Sorry Not Sorry crooner could be heard saying, "Okay, so I asked ChatGPT to roast me, and Jordan's gonna read it."

The 33-year-old musician smirked as he began reading the ChatGPT's rant. 

"Roast Demi Lovato? Oh, you mean the artist formerly known as 'Confident' but now more like Confused," Jordon read while referencing her 2015 single of the same name.

He continued, "Demi Lovato has had more rebrands than a failing fast-food chain. One minute they’re punk rock, the next they’re singing pop ballads, and somewhere in between they’re beefing with a frozen yogurt shop."

Shortly after reading the long paragraph from the Artificial Intelligence's chatbot, the couple who got engaged in December 2023, burst into laughter. 

This came after Demi Lovato's fiancé, Jordon Lutes, responded to the ongoing health controversy surrounding the singer, which she sparked earlier this week with a TikTok video.

In the viral video, several fans noticed Demi's hands were shaking throughout, however, Jordon debunked the controversy in the comment section clarifying that she has not health issues.

