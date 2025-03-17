Karachi's night sky illuminates with stunning meteor shower: Watch

In a spectacular celestial display, a meteorite in Karachi illuminated the night sky, creating stunning trails of lights on Monday.
The meteors, known for their bright glow, were visible in several parts of the city, including Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, and Orangi Town, at approximately 2:43 a.m.
This led to a flurry of excitement as videos of meteorites circulated all over the social media.
Experts explained that these meteors are celestial objects that orbit the Sun and ignite upon entering the Earth’s atmosphere due to friction with air.
The luminous trails they leave behind are visible from Earth as they ignite in the atmosphere before hitting the ground.
Experts named these meteors “meteorites,” because of the streaks of light caused by their entry into the Earth’s atmosphere.
The meteor shower offered a great treat to all the sky gazers, adding an extraordinary visual element to the city’s night sky.
NASA projected that between 100 and 300 tonnes of space debris, mostly the size of sand grains, descend on Earth daily.
