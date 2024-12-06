Sci-Tech

Geminid meteor shower: Get ready for dazzling sky show next weekend

The Geminids, the most impressive meteor shower of the year are known for their bright, colorful trails

  • December 06, 2024
Sky-gazers are in for a treat to observe the stunning meteor shower, the Geminids, Friday and Saturday (December 13 and 14).

As per LiveSciences, the Geminid meteor shower, which is the only one known to be caused by an asteroid rather than a comet, will have its peak night somewhat affected this year due to the presence of a near full-moon.

The brightness of the moon make it harder to see the meteors clearly, reducing the visibility of the meteor shower’s display.

The "Cold Moon" will rise on Sunday, December 15, and by the time the sun sets on December 13, it will already be shining brightly in the sky.

As a result, skywatchers may not catch as many of the 120 shooting stars per hour that are typically visible at the peak.

Still, it's definitely worth stepping outside around midnight to enjoy the show.

The Geminids, the most impressive meteor shower of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, are known for their bright, colorful trails lighting up the sky.

Best view to watch meteor showers:

To get the best view, find a quiet spot away from bright lights, turn your back to the moon, and let your eyes adjust to the darkness.

You don’t need binoculars or a telescope as you can enjoy the show with your naked eye.

