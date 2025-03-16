Entertainment

Reese Witherspoon gets candid about her parenting journey: 'my heart'

Reese Witherspoon details her challenging parenting journey in a heartfelt Instagram post

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  March 16, 2025

Reese Witherspoon gets candid about her parenting journey: 'my heart'  

Reese Witherspoon candidly shared a heartwarming moment from her proud parenting journey.

The Legally Blonde alum took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, March 15, to express heartfelt gratitude about her challenging path of motherhood.

Reese released a video clip of herself, recounting a sweet story about her two sons, Deacon Phillippe and Tennessee.

The 48-year-old American actress and film producer explained that she was having dinner with one of her close pals alongside her two kids.

Reese recalled that during the recent outing, her sons were asked about the most memorable lesson they received from their superstar mom.

In response, one of his sons remarked that their mother always taught them if they ever got "the choice to be normal or the choice to be weird" he would always choose weird as "it's okay to stand out and be different."

While detailing the moving moment, the proud mom stated, "It filled my heart with the deepest joy that he learned that from me."

"It just meant so much to me that my kids know it's okay to be different and that it can end up being their superpower," she added.

Reese Witherspoon shares her first son, Deacon Phillippe, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and she welcomed her youngest son Tennessee with her second former partner Jim Toth. 

