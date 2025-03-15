Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy cosy date night in New York City

Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce returned to New York City after the NFL athlete lost the 2025 Super Bowl

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 15, 2025
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy cosy date night in New York City
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy cosy date night in New York City  

Taylor Swift and her beau, Travis Kelce, recently enjoyed a cosy date night in New York City after their romantic Park City trip. 

An insider close to the couple has revealed to Page Six that the two were spotted at the Crane Club, which is located downstairs from a steakhouse in The Big Apple.

During the date night, Taylor and Travis were accompanied by their three close pals, however, the identities of their pals were not disclosed by the source. 

The tipster further noted that they were seen sipping on drinks and enjoying dinner made by popular NYC chef Melissa Rodriguez.

According to the insider, the NFL star was highly protective towards the 14-time Grammy-winning artist, as Travis "had his arm [wrapped] around" Taylor. 

No media person was allowed to take photos during this sighting of the duo, who began dating each other in September 2023.

This report came after the high-profile pair of the Hollywood made their first joint appearance after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his team lost the 2025 Super Bowl LIX. 

The celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi posted footage of the two leaving a Park City restaurant last week.

As per the media reports. they were escorted to an SUV and slid into the vehicle quietly without attracting attention from passersby.  

Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler spark feud rumours amid 'Snow White' controversy
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler spark feud rumours amid 'Snow White' controversy
Amazon announces changes to Echo voice recording storage
Amazon announces changes to Echo voice recording storage
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
South Korean actor Yoo Yeon Seok land in trouble after tax evasion allegation
South Korean actor Yoo Yeon Seok land in trouble after tax evasion allegation
Bella Hadid gives huge shoutout to Donatella after she exits Versace
Bella Hadid gives huge shoutout to Donatella after she exits Versace
Cardi B breaks silence after ex Offset demands joint custody for kids
Cardi B breaks silence after ex Offset demands joint custody for kids
'Ted Lasso' to return for season 4 as Jason Sudeikis teases surprising plot
'Ted Lasso' to return for season 4 as Jason Sudeikis teases surprising plot
Will Smith finally reveals release date of new album ‘Based On A True Story’
Will Smith finally reveals release date of new album ‘Based On A True Story’
Dolly Parton makes sparkly return to spotlight days after husband Carl Dean's death
Dolly Parton makes sparkly return to spotlight days after husband Carl Dean's death
Shakira leaves Monterrey in awe with electrifying shows, sets new milestone
Shakira leaves Monterrey in awe with electrifying shows, sets new milestone
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Donatella Versace’s surprising exit from top post
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Donatella Versace’s surprising exit from top post
Cher to reprise role in sequel to one of her most famous films
Cher to reprise role in sequel to one of her most famous films
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky’s wedding talks heat up after legal victory
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky’s wedding talks heat up after legal victory
Justin Bieber sparks drama with Taylor Swift after sharing ‘revenge’ track
Justin Bieber sparks drama with Taylor Swift after sharing ‘revenge’ track
Louis Tomlinson addresses One Direction reunion rumours after Liam’s death
Louis Tomlinson addresses One Direction reunion rumours after Liam’s death