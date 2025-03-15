Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy cosy date night in New York City  

Taylor Swift and her beau, Travis Kelce, recently enjoyed a cosy date night in New York City after their romantic Park City trip.
An insider close to the couple has revealed to Page Six that the two were spotted at the Crane Club, which is located downstairs from a steakhouse in The Big Apple.
During the date night, Taylor and Travis were accompanied by their three close pals, however, the identities of their pals were not disclosed by the source.
The tipster further noted that they were seen sipping on drinks and enjoying dinner made by popular NYC chef Melissa Rodriguez.
According to the insider, the NFL star was highly protective towards the 14-time Grammy-winning artist, as Travis "had his arm [wrapped] around" Taylor.
No media person was allowed to take photos during this sighting of the duo, who began dating each other in September 2023.
This report came after the high-profile pair of the Hollywood made their first joint appearance after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his team lost the 2025 Super Bowl LIX.
The celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi posted footage of the two leaving a Park City restaurant last week.
As per the media reports. they were escorted to an SUV and slid into the vehicle quietly without attracting attention from passersby.