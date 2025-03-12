‘John Wick’ 5 confirmed, Keanu Reeves’ return is still a question mark

John Wick 5 has officially been confirmed by Lionsgate executive Jenefer Brown, however, Keanu Reeves's return as the titular character remains uncertain.
After the death of Keanu’s character in the 2023 movie John Wick: Chapter 4, the future of the franchise was uncertain but the studio chief has revealed that another film is in the pipeline.
Jenefer recently told ComicBook.com, "This world continues to grow and expand in incredible ways. Up next, of course, we have 'Ballerina', which is our first spin-off movie and (we) can't wait for that to release to the world. Of course, we've announced we're working on a fifth 'John Wick' film.”
The executive added, “I think there are more spin-offs to come, a TV series, video game. We've shared that we're developing a fifth 'John Wick' film... (John Wick) may be (dead). We are all on baited breath waiting to find out."
These new revelation comes after Keanu, 60, turned down the rumours of another movie after his character’s death.
He previously told the media outlet, “You know, the character’s dead. He died in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’."
The Hollywood actor confessed that he wasn't involved in discussions about a possible resurrection for the assassin.
Notably, the release date or cast of John Wick 5 has not been revealed yet.