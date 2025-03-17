Sci-Tech

YouTube expands Podcast tab to Android TV

YouTube has up to one billion monthly podcast users, accounting for over 400 million listening hours every month

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 17, 2025
YouTubes Podcast tab now expands to Android TV
YouTube's Podcast tab now expands to Android TV 

YouTube in a latest update is rolling out a dedicated Postcast sidebar shourtcut for the Android and Google TV apps.

Nobody is sure when this option initially appeared, but it seems that the sidebar “Podcasts” section is now accessible far more widely on YouTube for Android TV.

This latest option is available just below the “Movies & TV” tab and your “Subscriptions.”

One confusing thing about this latest podcast tab is that users may also see several longer music tracks or mixes in the section despite much of the content not positively being podcasts or labeled as such by the original YouTube channel.

Once you choose a podcast, you don't get any additional controls or podcast-specific features such as time skips.

The video-sharing tech giant has now become one of the premier discovery and content consumption hotspots for this kind of content.

YouTube has up to one billion monthly podcast users, accounting for over 400 million listening hours every month on living room devices alone.

Notably, the social media app late in February 2025 completed a bigmilestome of one billion monthly podcast users. One of the reasons behind the the sucess of the podcst was that it allow listeners to watch videos and its YouTube Partner Program for creators.

