Earthquake near Dublin sends mild shocks across Northern California

  March 18, 2025
A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 occurred near Dublin, Northern California, on Monday at 7:46 pm.

The earthquake caused moderate shaking in Dublin and near Concord while people in San Francisco, Fremont and Richmond experienced weaker shaking.

As per multiple reports, in the past 10 days, only one earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 or greater has occurred in the area.

California is known for frequent earthquakes with thousands occurring every year and most of which are too small to be felt.

Based on recent data, on average 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 happen each year in California and Nevada.

However the recent earthquake was noteworthy because it happened close to densely populated area.

People in Dublin and nearby cities quickly shared their experiences on social media after the earthquake.

As per the reports, California has experienced several moderate earthquakes in 2025.

In February, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck near Avenal and in early March, a magnitude 3.9 earthquake occurred in Burbank.

The Dublin earthquake, also magnitude 3.9, follows this trend of noticeable but non-destructive tremors.

The most dangerous earthquake that occurred in the past includes major historical earthquakes like the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

