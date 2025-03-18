Entertainment

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards Winners List: Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift win big

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar also secure huge win at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 18, 2025
The glamorous and star-studded 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards has finally celebrated the incredible work of the outstanding artists in the music industry.

Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 17, the stunning event was hosted by LL Cool J, and recognized the hard work and efforts of Hollywood’s great artists, including Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Bruno Mars.

The glitzy evening also featured electrifying performances of some of the amazing singers like Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, and GloRilla.

Meanwhile, special accolades were also presented at the ceremony, such as Mariah Carey (Icon Award), Nelly (Landmark Award), Lady Gaga (Innovator Award), and Gracie Abrams (Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award).

During the glamorous ceremony, Taylor Swift’s pre-recorded performance from the opening night of Swift's Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, was also aired.

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards Complete Winners List:

Here’s the full list of winners at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Song of the Year: Beautiful Things – Benson Boone

Pop Song of the Year: Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

Pop Artist of the Year: Sabrina Carpenter

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration: Die With A Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Best New Artist (Pop): Teddy Swims

Country Song of the Year: I Had Some Help – Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen

Country Artist of the Year: Jelly Roll

Best New Artist (Country): Shaboozey

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

• Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: GloRilla

• Best New Artist (Hip-Hop): BossMan Dlow

• R&B Song of the Year: Made For Me – Muni Long

• R&B Artist of the Year: SZA

• World Artist of the Year: Tyla

