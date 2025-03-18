Taylor Swift returns to spotlight with huge win at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift has returned to spotlight at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards to accept Tour of the Century title.
The Lover singer received the prestigious award at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 17.
Although Swift was not physically present at the ceremony, she did made virtual appearance through a video message.
"I really can't tell you how much this means to me because this, on behalf of my tour mates, all my fellow performers, my band, everyone who toured with us, our crew... this is actually the two-year anniversary of the first show of the Eras Tour, so I've been doing a lot of processing since I've been off the road these last few months," she said in her virtual acceptance speech.
Swift further added, "People often say that sometimes the greatest challenges in life end up being something you're so proud of or end up being the most gratifying feeling in the end, if you can rise to the occasion," she continued. "And this tour was absolutely the most challenging thing I've ever done in my life. It's a 3.5 hour show, more shows than I've ever done on tour."
Following her video message, the awards show aired an exclusive performance of Mirrorball from the opening night of the Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona in March 2023.
She kicked off Eras Tour on March 17, 2023 and took her final bow of the countries-spanning tour in December 2024 in Vancouver.
Taylor Swift’s appearance marks as her first in a month as she was staying out of the spotlight since the end of two-year Eras Tour and boyfriend Travis Kelce's tragic Super Bowl loss in February 2024.