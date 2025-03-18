Entertainment

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson enjoys ‘special’ date with Zara McDermott

  • March 18, 2025
Louis Tomlinson was spotted enjoining a “special” date night with Zara Dermott.

The former One Direction member, 33, reportedly planned the date with the former Love Island star McDermott, 28. They spent quality time at the Suffolk hotel in Aldeburgh.

In the photos obtained by The Sun, Louis and Zara can be seen devouring fish and chips as they giggle and hold hands.

A source told the media outlet, “Louis whisked Zara away for a break in Suffolk and he absolutely charmed her, it's clear he thinks she's drop-dead gorgeous too.”

The tipster further explained, “Louis is a proper gentleman so this trip was something he planned and put on for Zara. He was really thoughtful and wanted to make it special.”

As per the publication, the rumoured couple also spent the night at the hotel, where rooms cost upwards of £200-per-night.

Related: Louis Tomlinson addresses One Direction reunion rumours after Liam’s death

Louis, intimate date night comes after he made a major confession about One Direction reunion after Liam Payne’s death.

His PR manager told The Standard last week, “The Sun has been running a story that the boys are going to reunite at the Brits for Liam. Louis just despairs. He could never get up there and sing as part of the band after what has happened.”

1D announced an extended hiatus, which began in August 2015 after Zayn Malik's departure and the release of their final album, Made in the A.M.

RelatedOne Direction makes big decision on BRIT Awards reunion for late Liam Payne

