 Rosemary extract may help treat Alzheimer’s, study reveals

Researchers are exploring potential new treatment for Alzheimer's disease, inspired by natural compound found in commonly used herbs.
As per ScienceAlert, scientists in California have created more stable version of carnosic acid which is a compound found in rosemary and sage with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits.
In Alzheimer's mouse models, this new compound improved memory, strengthened neuron connections, reduced inflammation and helped clear toxic proteins linked to the disease.
Since Alzheimer's damages synapses and causes memory loss, these findings suggest a potential new treatment approach.
Neuroscientist Stuart Lipton, from the Scripps Research Institute said in a statement, noting, "We did multiple different tests of memory, and they were all improved with the drug. It didn't just slow down the decline, it improved virtually back to normal."
Related: Boost your brain power with these five 'quick' morning exercises
Researchers struggled to stabilize carnosic acid so it could last long enough in the brain to be effective.
After extensive testing, they developed a stable version called diAcCA.
When ingested, the gut converts diAcCA into carnosic acid which is absorbed 20% better than its pure form.
Once in the bloodstream, it reaches therapeutic levels in the brain within an hour.
As per the research, the diAcCA compound was safe for the treated mice and did not cause any toxic effects.
It also helped reduce the buildup of harmful proteins in their brains that are linked to Alzheimer's disease.
DiAcCA could be used with existing Alzheimer's treatments.
Since it is a modified form of carnosic acid, which is already safe to consume researchers hope new drugs based on it can be developed more quickly.
Related: How to sleep better? 5 expert-backed tips for restful nights