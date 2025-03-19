Sean 'Diddy' Combs breaks silence on Kanye West 'leaking' their prison call 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly reacted to the leaked phone call between him and Kanye West.
The Bad Boy CEO seemingly had no idea that his phone call with the Yeezy founder was being recorded by his close pal.
According to a report by New York Post, an insider recently revealed that Combs did not know Kanye would allow the general public to hear their secret conversation straight from the Metropolitan Detention Center, where the rap icon has been awaiting trial for his federal sex trafficking case.
The tipster disclosed that when Kanye called the 55-year-old disgraced music mogul, he thought his old pal wanted to share the update on his seven kids.
"Puff didn’t know it was being recorded [on video], thought he was having a friend call him to check on his kids," the source noted.
The insider further explained that the call would never leaked by the prison administration, as they kept their logged calls and records safe and used them for their general investigations.
"The call was real not AI" generated, the tipster told the publication.
These bombshell claims came after a video posted on Instagram by The Shade Room on Monday, March 17, in which West and Combs were seen talking on the phone.
In the alleged leak phone conversation, the rap icon was heard thanking the Donda rapper for checking up on his kids during the challenging phase.
As of now, neither Kanye West nor his representatives have confirmed who leaked the phone call conversation between him and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.