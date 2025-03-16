Kanye West takes aim at Kim Kardashian with new Sean 'Diddy' Combs song  

Kanye West paid a moving tribute to the disgraced music mogul Sean Diddy Combs in his new song, featuring his own daughter North West.
The 47-year-old renowned American rapper turned to his X account on Saturday, March 15, to release his new track, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.
In the song, Kanye's 11-year-old daughter, who he shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Combs' son King, and popular musician Jasmine Williams.
The 24-time Grammy-winning artist seemingly continued to voice his concerns for Combs' arrest in the controversial track, despite the reports of blocking a song by his former partner and North's mom.
The Yeezy founder shared a voice recording of the 55-year-old rapper as he was heard saying in the viral song, "I wanna just thank you so much for just taking care of my kids, man."
"Ain't nobody reach out to them, ain't nobody call them."
"You raised me. Even when I ain't know you, know what I'm saying?" Kanye replied to his jailed fellow, who is currently behind bars since September 2024 over the serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.
In addition to the social media exchange between Diddy and Kanye, North's impressive rapping skills grabbed the attention of netizens with the lyrics, "When you see me shining, then you see the light."
This song was released after a report claimed that Ye's former partner tried to take legal action against him for featuring their eldest daughter in Diddy's song.
In the now-deleted tweets, Kanye dropped screenshots showing a heated altercation between West and Kardashian over the song release.
According to Page Six, the I Wonder hitmaker took his daughter to the studio where he allegedly told her that the release of this song would help him in his upcoming Sunday Service.
As of now, Kim Kardashian has not responded to Kanye West's new song.