Kanye West leaks recorded prison call with Sean 'Diddy' Combs: watch  

Kanye West, who is involved in several lawsuits and controversies over his anti-Semitic rants on X, has allegedly leaked his recorded prison call with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
A video clip posted on Instagram by The Shade Room on Monday, March 17, showed the Yeezy founder talking on the phone with the disgraced music mogul.
For those unaware, Diddy is currently housed in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial for his federal sex trafficking case since his September 2024 arrest.
Related: Kanye West takes aim at Kim Kardashian with new Sean 'Diddy' Combs song
In the viral footage, the jailed rapper advised Kanye to start producing good music and hit the stages with his electrifying musical performances.
"Enjoy your life. Have some f***ing fun. We not having no fun and get behind the mic," Diddy motivated Kanye.
He added, "When I get out, man, I want to see you f***ing tear down the stadiums. I need to see you back on that stage."
However, it is unclear when the phone call between Combs and Kanye happened.
The 55-year-old Bad Boy CEO further urged Ye that his assistance would be needed to navigate his remaining life in prison.
"Tell you real from the front line. This sh*t is wicked, wicked, wicked, so you be careful. You can’t do nothing for just... I need you out there, you hear me?" Diddy remarked.
This alleged phone call between Kanye and Diddy came after he released a song, Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine over the weekend.
In the track, the father-of-four featured his own daughter North West, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and Diddy's son Christian 'King' Combs.
Shortly after the launch of his song, Kanye and Kim were engaged in a heated dispute for featuring their eldest daughter in Diddy's song.
Related: Kanye West makes urgent plea for Sean 'Diddy' Combs' release
As of now, Kanye West has yet to respond to the leaked conversation between him and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.