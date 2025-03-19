Prince Andrew, Prince Harry receive heartbreaking blow from UK

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry has been hit with a brutal rejection from the House of Lords, the second chamber of UK Parliament.
A hereditary peer has spoken out against the idea of the Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex taking seats in the House of Lords due to their controversial history.
During a debate in the Upper House, Lord Northbrook, a 71-year-old hereditary peer from the Baring family, made the bold comment regarding the dukes while discussing about the Royal Family members potentially joining the chamber.
"I might draw the line at the Duke of York or the Duke of Sussex, but I could tolerate some others,” he noted.
Northbrook's stance reflects the controversies surrounding both dukes in recent years.
Related: Princess Beatrice reacts to Prince Andrew situation after serious claims
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California.
Since then The Duke of Sussex has been embroiled in many controversies, specially after the release of his bombshell memoir, Spare, and infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, in which he lobbed a host of accusations against his family.
Meanwhile, Prince Andrew has faced his own series of scandals in recent years, primarily due to his friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and subsequent allegations of sexual abuse, leading to the loss of his royal duties and titles.
Both men have retained their ducal titles but no longer use their HRH styling.
The House of Lords functions as the second chamber of Parliament, working alongside the House of Commons to scrutinise policy, legislate and hold the Government accountable.
Related: Buckingham Palace sets records straight on Prince Andrew’s status in Royal family