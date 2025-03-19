Royal

Prince Andrew, Prince Harry receive heartbreaking blow from UK

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry hit with a brutal rejection from the United Kingdom

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 19, 2025
Prince Andrew, Prince Harry receive heartbreaking blow from UK
Prince Andrew, Prince Harry receive heartbreaking blow from UK

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry has been hit with a brutal rejection from the House of Lords, the second chamber of UK Parliament.

A hereditary peer has spoken out against the idea of the Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex taking seats in the House of Lords due to their controversial history.

During a debate in the Upper House, Lord Northbrook, a 71-year-old hereditary peer from the Baring family, made the bold comment regarding the dukes while discussing about the Royal Family members potentially joining the chamber.

"I might draw the line at the Duke of York or the Duke of Sussex, but I could tolerate some others,” he noted.

Northbrook's stance reflects the controversies surrounding both dukes in recent years. 

Related: Princess Beatrice reacts to Prince Andrew situation after serious claims

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California. 

Since then The Duke of Sussex has been embroiled in many controversies, specially after the release of his bombshell memoir, Spare, and infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, in which he lobbed a host of accusations against his family.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew has faced his own series of scandals in recent years, primarily due to his friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and subsequent allegations of sexual abuse, leading to the loss of his royal duties and titles.

Both men have retained their ducal titles but no longer use their HRH styling.

The House of Lords functions as the second chamber of Parliament, working alongside the House of Commons to scrutinise policy, legislate and hold the Government accountable.

Related: Buckingham Palace sets records straight on Prince Andrew’s status in Royal family

Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle's 'shocking' UK return plan
Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle's 'shocking' UK return plan
Prince Harry beams in first appearance after major win in visa controversy
Prince Harry beams in first appearance after major win in visa controversy
Princess Kate steps into spotlight due to Princess Anne’s royal tradition
Princess Kate steps into spotlight due to Princess Anne’s royal tradition
King Frederik prepares meaningful gift for Princess Isabella next month
King Frederik prepares meaningful gift for Princess Isabella next month
Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Harry's visa documents released
Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Harry's visa documents released
Prince Harry suffers legal setback as his visa documents are RELEASED
Prince Harry suffers legal setback as his visa documents are RELEASED
Prince William hosts key event at Windsor Castle without Kate Middleton
Prince William hosts key event at Windsor Castle without Kate Middleton
Princess Eugenie shares heartfelt update after King Charles major announcement
Princess Eugenie shares heartfelt update after King Charles major announcement
King Charles, Meghan Markle to compete for spotlight after big announcement
King Charles, Meghan Markle to compete for spotlight after big announcement
King Willem share powerful message after key meeting during Kenya trip
King Willem share powerful message after key meeting during Kenya trip
Queen Letizia of Spain juggles busy schedule at Zarzuela Palace
Queen Letizia of Spain juggles busy schedule at Zarzuela Palace
King Charles, Queen Camilla spending time ‘apart’ ahead of 25th wedding anniversary
King Charles, Queen Camilla spending time ‘apart’ ahead of 25th wedding anniversary