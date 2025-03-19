Jonathan Majors opens up about wedding to Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors has confirmed his marriage to Meagan Good, revealing that his mother officiated the ceremony, calling it "always the plan."
As per PEOPLE, the Creed III star and the Harlem starlet have tied the knot as he shared while promoting his film, Magazine Dreams, on Sherri on Wednesday, March 19.
Host Sherri Shepherd acknowledged that she knew Majors had "found love" with Good.
"I said to Meagan yesterday, I said, 'Today might be the happiest day of my life,'" said Majors, adding, "I love that woman so much. So how it had happened — well, Lord, Sherri thank you. We fell in love."
"We finally got to do it, but it was always the plan," he added.
The Loki star revealed that he received his father-in-law's blessing before he and Good said "I do."
"I asked her father for permission... If that was alright, and he said, 'That's cool,'" Majors shared, adding, "It was a longer conversation. So it was always the plan."
"My mother came. My mother's a pastor, and she came from Dallas where I'm from," Majors said.
The Magazine Dreams star stated, "We had my mom come, and she came to the L.A. screening [of Magazine Dreams]. My mother had never been to one of my screenings. And we had told her that, 'Hey we're gonna do this thing.' And we did. My mother married us yesterday. Her mother was there."
"We had these rings, and we got them engraved in Hawaii after I spoke with her father again," Majors explained.
To note Jonathan Major’s remark came after the source on March 18 that the couple got married.
