Jonathan Majors gets candid about his painful past in heartfelt confession

Jonathan Majors has shared his painful past in a deeply personal disclosure!
The Creed III star revealed the heart wrenching memories while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter.
Majors, who was convicted for assaulting ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in December 2023, disclosed that he was abused by “men and women” from the age of nine after his father abandoned the family a year earlier.
He said, “My pop is a very beautiful man, very gentle, but had some qualities that were not complementary to family life. He was the best dad until he wasn’t. And when he wasn’t, he was gone.”
The Loki star added, “I dealt with sexual abuse from both men and women from the time I was 9. From people who are supposed to look after you, in the absence of a father. I was f****d up.”
Majors also admitted that his mother was unaware of the abuse, saying she “apologized for not being able to protect him.”
“I’m like, “It’s not even an issue, mom. I just want you to know.’” he said, adding, “And now we can all get busy and continue to connect and grow and learn from it, because it’s something that was in our family.”
Majors stated, “There are no excuses, but by getting help, you begin to understand things about yourself.”
To note, the ex-Marvel star was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment in December 2023.
