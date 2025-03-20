Sabrina Carpenter concludes Short n' Sweet tour’s Paris stop

Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter recently won Pop Artist of the Year award at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

  • March 20, 2025
Sabrina carpenter has concluded the Short n' Sweet tour show in Paris after achieving a major milestone.

The Please Please Please crooner took to Instagram and posted pictures from her recent tour stop.

She captioned the post with a French phrase which translates to, “I'm small and sweet!”

In the first frame, Sabrina looked mesmerising in a cream colour dress.

The Looking at Me himaker can be seen preparing for the concert with her hair tied up in curlers in another photo.

Her latest pictures from the Paris stop comes after she won Pop Artist of the Year award at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The iHeartRadio shared a clip on their Instagram account of Sabrina expressing her gratitude for winning the prestigious award.

She said, “Hey everybody! I’m currently on the Short n’ Sweet Tour in Europe, so I’m so devastated that I can’t be there right now especially since you gave me this beautiful award. Thank you so much for voting me your Pop Artist of the Year. That’s so surreal.”

Notably, Sabrina will conclude her Short n’ Sweet tour on November 23, 2025.

