Donald Trump makes 'very good' call to Zelenskyy after Putin talks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Donald Trump for a ‘positive and frank conversation’

  • March 20, 2025
US President Donald Trump has a “very good” call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy a day after a discussion with Vladimir Putin.

According to CNN, the US president on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, said he had a “very good” conversation with the Ukrainian president on the phone, and most of the conversation was focused on his discussions with the Russian president on Tuesday.

He wrote on Truth Social, “Just completed a very good telephone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. It lasted approximately one hour. Much of the discussion was based on the call made yesterday with President Putin in order to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs.”

“We are very much on track, and I will ask Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz to give an accurate description of the points discussed. That statement will be put out shortly,” he added.

Notably, it was the first-ever known conversation between two presidents since the heated Oval Office meeting last month.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy, after an hour-long phone call, thanked Trump for a “positive, very substantive and frank conversation.” He also praised the Republican president for a good and productive start to the works to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

