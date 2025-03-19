World

Putin agrees to halt Ukraine energy attacks for 30 days after Trump call

Volodymyr Zelenskyy decides to support the US proposal of 30-halt strikes on energy facilities

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 19, 2025
Putin agrees to halt Ukraine energy attacks for 30 days after Trump call

The Russian president Vladimir Putin made a major ceasefire announcement after a high-stakes call with US President Donald Trump.

According to Reuters, Putin on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, agreed to Trump's proposal of halting strikes on the energy facilities of Ukraine for a month (30 days) but did not accept the suggestion of a US-backed 30-day ceasefire idea.

After a long phone call between two leaders, the Kremlin announced that the president has ordered the Russian military to stop strikes against energy facilities.

As per the Kremlin, Putin made it clear that “the key condition for preventing the escalation of the conflict and working towards its resolution through political and diplomatic means should be the complete cessation of foreign military aid and the provision of intelligence information to Kyiv.”

Moreover, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also supported the US proposal of a temporary ceasefire on energy infrastructure of the country.

Zelenskyy told reporters during an online briefing, “I think it will be right that we will have a conversation with President Trump, and we will know in detail what the Russians offered the Americans or what the Americans offered the Russians.”

The US president on Truth Social said that the conversation with Putin was a “very good and productive one” and that they discussed many elements of a Contract for Peace.

Trump wrote on social media that they will be working “quickly” to achieve a complete ceasefire and, ultimately, end the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine.

