World

Pope Francis shows major improvement, stops using oxygen mask

Pope Francis's clinical condition is ‘improving’ after over a month-long hospitalisation

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 20, 2025
Pope Franciss clinical condition is ‘improving’ after over a month-long hospitalisation
Pope Francis's clinical condition is ‘improving’ after over a month-long hospitalisation

The Vatican has shared a major update about Pope Francis's health after she showed a big improvement.

According to Gulf News, the Vatican on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, announced that the pope has stopped using an oxygen mask as his clinical conditions are “improving” after more than a month-long hospital stay.

Related: Pope Francis' first photo from Rome hospital released: See

The Vatican, in a medical bulletin which is now updated occasionally, wrote, “The Holy Father's clinical conditions are confirmed to be improving. (He has) suspended non-invasive mechanical ventilation and also reduced the need for high-flow oxygen therapy.”

The 88-year-old has been admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital for nearly five weeks due to severe respiratory infection and double pneumonia, which require evolving treatment.

Francis has been using a non-invasive mechanical ventilation overnight during his hospital stay, which helps in pushing air into his lungs through a mask, making it easier for the patient to breathe.

Although the ventilation has been “suspended”, he is still breathing oxygen through a small hose under his nose.

Shortly after the statement, the Vatican press office shared another update in which they revealed that the pope’s doctors believe that his respiratory infections are under control now and he does not have a fever and his blood tests are normal.

Francis is stable now, but his discharge timeline or date is not disclosed yet.

Related: Pope Francis updates followers on his health amid pneumonia recovery

Donald Trump makes 'very good' call to Zelenskyy after Putin talks
Donald Trump makes 'very good' call to Zelenskyy after Putin talks
Elon Musk claims assassination threats amid backlash over reform efforts
Elon Musk claims assassination threats amid backlash over reform efforts
Government announces Eid ul Fitr 2025 holidays in Pakistan
Government announces Eid ul Fitr 2025 holidays in Pakistan
Hollywood director charged for scamming Netflix
Hollywood director charged for scamming Netflix
Dutch 'fish doorbell' becomes internet sensation with its unique function
Dutch 'fish doorbell' becomes internet sensation with its unique function
Chinese grandmother pursues international travel by bike
Chinese grandmother pursues international travel by bike
Trump administration releases more JFK assassination records for public
Trump administration releases more JFK assassination records for public
Putin agrees to halt Ukraine energy attacks for 30 days after Trump call
Putin agrees to halt Ukraine energy attacks for 30 days after Trump call
Blobfish goes from ‘ugliest’ to most loved: Wins New Zealand's fish of year
Blobfish goes from ‘ugliest’ to most loved: Wins New Zealand's fish of year
Honduras plane disaster: 12 dead after jet crashes into Caribbean Sea
Honduras plane disaster: 12 dead after jet crashes into Caribbean Sea
India sets curfew amid destruction threats to 17th century Muslim ruler's tomb
India sets curfew amid destruction threats to 17th century Muslim ruler's tomb
Chinese state media celebrates Trump decision to sideline Voice of America
Chinese state media celebrates Trump decision to sideline Voice of America