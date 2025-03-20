Pope Francis shows major improvement, stops using oxygen mask

The Vatican has shared a major update about Pope Francis's health after she showed a big improvement.
According to Gulf News, the Vatican on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, announced that the pope has stopped using an oxygen mask as his clinical conditions are “improving” after more than a month-long hospital stay.
The Vatican, in a medical bulletin which is now updated occasionally, wrote, “The Holy Father's clinical conditions are confirmed to be improving. (He has) suspended non-invasive mechanical ventilation and also reduced the need for high-flow oxygen therapy.”
The 88-year-old has been admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital for nearly five weeks due to severe respiratory infection and double pneumonia, which require evolving treatment.
Francis has been using a non-invasive mechanical ventilation overnight during his hospital stay, which helps in pushing air into his lungs through a mask, making it easier for the patient to breathe.
Although the ventilation has been “suspended”, he is still breathing oxygen through a small hose under his nose.
Shortly after the statement, the Vatican press office shared another update in which they revealed that the pope’s doctors believe that his respiratory infections are under control now and he does not have a fever and his blood tests are normal.
Francis is stable now, but his discharge timeline or date is not disclosed yet.
