Sia calls it quits with second husband Daniel Bernad after two years

'Unstoppable' singer has filed for a divorce on Wednesday, according to the court document

  by Web Desk
  • March 20, 2025
Sia has filed for divorce from her second husband, Daniel Bernad, after two years of marriage, marking the end of their relationship.

As per PEOPLE, the Unstoppable singer has filed for a divorce on Wednesday according to the court documents.

Due to the "irreconcilable differences" she parted ways from her husband on Tuesday.

According to the court filing the 49-year-old singer, also quietly welcomed her third baby, her first with Bernad, 11 months ago.

It is revealed that Sia's baby is named Somersault Wonder Bernad and was born on March 27, 2024.

In her court documents, she also urged legal and physical custody of their 11-month-old but is open to visitation rights to Bernad.

She has petitioned the court to withhold spousal support from her ex.

Following they were legally married, in May 2023 Sia tied the knot with Bernad in an intimate, candlelit ceremony at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy.

The wedding ceremony was attended by only six guests.

Prior to Bernad, the Cheap Thrills singer was married to Erik Anders Lang, whom she wed at her Palm Springs, California home in August 2014.

In December 2016, they called it quits.

