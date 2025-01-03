Tom Holland gives new title to Zendaya relationship after bold statement

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  January 03, 2025
Tom Holland is head-over-heels for his girlfriend Zendaya!

The Spider-Man star cannot stop gushing over his partner, be it interviews or social media.

Recently, during his appearance on Dish Podcast interview, Tom hailed his relationship with Zendaya and gave it a sweet title.

He revealed, “That’s where Zendaya and I have been such a strong couple, is in the spirit of being able to relate with one another on something that is very, very unique.”

Moreover, Tom also made a shocking statement about his future acting plans during a chat for the cover of Men’s Health.

The Captain America: Civil War star confessed that he might quit acting or take a long beak when he'll have kids in future.

In the same conversation, Tom also revealed the reason why he prefers to let the Dune actress shine on her own during major events.

He said, “It’s not my moment, it’s her moment. And if we go together, it’s about us.”

Zendaya and her beau last posed for a red carpet together during the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in 2021.

Tom also told the media outlet that during his outings with ladylove, he had to take some drastic steps for privacy.

“It’s booked in advance, we sort it all out, we call ahead to the theater and make sure we can get somewhere private,” the Avengers: Endgame star noted.

The lovebirds worked together in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, later on they confirmed their relationship in 2021.

