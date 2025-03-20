Royal

King Carl Gustaf hosts grand representation dinner with global guests

Crown Princess Victoria and Queen Silvia also attended the prestigious event.

King Carl Gustaf hosted a grand representation dinner, welcoming esteemed guests from around the world at the annual Representatives Dinner in Stockholm.

The official account of the Swedish Palace shared delightful glimpses of the monarch along with Crown Princess Victoria and Queen Consort of Sweden, attending the prestigious event.

On Wednesday, the palace offered a peek along with a caption, “Tonight a representation dinner was given at Kungl. The Castle.”


The palace further noted, “Among the guests were representatives of diplomatic corps, parliament, government, authorities, science, sports, business, culture and people that the Royal Family met on travels.”

In a shared snap, the Crown Princess looked elegant in an intricately embroidered gown.

While her mother Queen Silvia, donned a beaded gown in shades of silver, purple and black.

King Carl XVI Gustaf, like his son and son-in-law, wore a formal white tie ensemble, complemented by the pale blue sash.

As per the report, the event was attended by 150 guests, representing a wide range of fields, including the diplomatic corps, parliament, government, sport, business and culture.

Sweden's royal family members reportedly welcomed guests in the White Sea Room of the Royal Palace of Stockholm.

