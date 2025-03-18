Millie Bobby Brown opens up about Britney Spears biopic casting rumours

Millie Bobby Brown has broken silence on ongoing reports that she might play Britney Spears in a biopic about the pop superstar.
The Stranger Things star confessed in 2022 that portraying Britney in a film would be her “dream role.”
She even told the Toxic crooner’s friend Drew Barrymore, “I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way – and hers only.”
Millie finally addressed the rumours during a conversation on Capital, “I don’t know, I’ve not been…Obviously, I know that everybody is creating their own narrative.”
The host Jimmy Hill highlighted that fans “want it to happen”.
The Enola Holmes actress responded, “I respect that, I love that. I think that, you know, everything is in the talks, but for me personally I, you know… If it’s done basically with or without me, I’m so, so, so excited for it, and I think it’s going to be a brilliant story with a brilliant core, which is, you know, Britney.”
On the work front, Millie’s Netflix film The Electric State was released on March 14, 2025.