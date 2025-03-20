Ryan Reynolds breaks cover after filing to dismiss Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds has made the first public appearance after filing to dismiss Justin Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against him and Blake Lively.
On March 19, the Deadpool star visited United Nation to pass a “non-binding, bi-cameral, joint-resolution” for the organization's Football for the Goals initiative.
He posted pictures from the outing on Instagram and penned a lengthy statement.
Ryan captioned the post, “Millions of footie fans can attest, football often goes beyond the full 90-minutes, so sustainability is in our DNA. Supporting the Sustainable Development Goals is a logical conclusion. No one wants to face a global squeaky bum time.”
He continued, “Thank you UN Global Communications chief @MelissaRFleming for hosting our crew @Wrexham_AFC for a wonderful day in a truly awe-inspiring setting. I only wish we got our subsequent three-on-three match on camera - your footwork on the pitch was like that of a young Gene Kelly.”
The Free Guy star’s UN visit comes after his lawyers Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson filed a motion to dismiss lawsuit on Tuesday.
For those unversed, Justin filed a $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit against Reynolds, Blake and their publicist, Leslie Sloane, in January 2025.
