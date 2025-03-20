Khloé Kardashian reveals shocking skincare routine after Kim's treatment

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about shocking skincare treatments she has taken up following her sister Kim Kardashian.
In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 40-year-old revealed that she has included "salmon sperm" into her skincare regime.
The Good American co-founder admitted using reproductive cells, which are known for anti-ageing properties, while chatting with her glam team during a shoot for her new perfume.
However, Khloé noted that she is not opened to putting DNA of other sea creature in her face revealing, "I'm never gonna do whale sperm."
Last year, Kim garnered attention for using salmon sperm in her skin care after the treatment was made famous by Jennifer Aniston.
"I got a salmon sperm facial with salmon sperm injected into my face," Kim confessed to her mother Kris Jenner.
The treatment involves micro-needling the skin on person's face with the salmon sperm.
According to US dermatologists, the reproductive cells have shown "to improve skin, hydration, plumpness, texture, and wrinkles."
Notably, the treatment has not yet been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and can cause major damage to acne-prone skin.