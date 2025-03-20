Entertainment

Kris Jenner celebrates daughter Kylie's major career milestone

Kylie Jenner dropped humourus TikTok video alongside her mom Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner celebrated her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner's major career milestone in a humorous manner.

The 69-year-old American reality TV star participated in a viral TikTok trend, Go Kylie Go while promoting her daughter's newly launched clothing brand Khy and Poster Girl's new collection.

In the 21-second video clip, Kris lip-synced, "Go Kylie Go, good job Kylie, you are doing amazing sweet, great job, I know you will shine."

The proud mother beamed as the 27-year-old businesswoman was seen walking past her mother in a black strappy mini-dress.

Related: Kris Jenner marks International Women's Day with heartfelt family photo collection  

The mother-of-two penned a cheeky caption for her post, "Remind me not to bring Kris to set next time. Anyway - @khy POSTER GIRL just dropped on khy.com."

As reported by People, the viral audio that Kylie has used in her video is from an old season of The Kardashians that featured the mother-daughter duo during their shopping scene.

The youngest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan initially launched her brand Khy on November 1st, 2023.

Related: Kris Jenner honors son Rob Kardashian on his 38th birthday with sweet photo-dump 

The entrepreneur launched the newest collection on Wednesday, March 19, in partnership with London-based fashion brand, Poster Girl.   

