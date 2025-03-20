Entertainment

Benny Blanco hints at Selena Gomez 'baby' plans after wedding confession

Benny Blanco reveals Selena Gomez plans 'new wedding in her head' every day

Benny Blanco has hinted at “baby” plans with Selena Gomez amid wedding rumours.

On Wednesday, March 19, the romantic couple appeared on Spotify's Countdown To series and got candid about the early days of their relationship.

The America producer, 37, shared that after their first “kiss” he knew Selena was his soulmate.

Benny said, "I knew right after we kissed, I was like, 'Oh wow. I'm probably going to marry this person,'" adding, "Well, I didn't say marry but I was like, 'I'm probably going to have a baby with this person.'"

The Rare Beauty founder, who was carefully listening responded, "so cute."

Benny’s hint at future “baby” plans comes after he made a major confession about wedding.

During a conversation with Rolling Stone, he claimed that Selena plans “a new wedding in her head” almost every day.

However, the lovebirds have not revealed exact wedding plans yet.

On the work front, Selena and Benny had recently worked together on their joint album, I Said I Loved You First.

For the unversed, their most-awaited album will release on March 21, 2025.

