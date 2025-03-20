Entertainment

Selena Gomez attends ‘Spring Breakers’ screening with fiancé Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez's collaborative album 'I Said I Love You First' will release on March 21, 2025

  • March 20, 2025
Selena Gomez attended the screening of her hit film, Spring Breakers, with fiancé Benny Blanco.

On Wednesday, March 19, the Rare Beauty founder, 32, and the American producer, 37, made a surprise appearance at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City to celebrate the A24 x IMAX screening of Spring Breakers.

The 2012 crime film starred Selena, Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens and Rachel Korine as a group of college besties who spent spring breaks in Florida.

For the screening, the Only Murders in the Building starlet opted for a Saint Laurent "Le 37" bucket bag.

Selena played it safe with a neutral tone outfit, but Benny took a more daring approach, wearing eye-catching tie-dye pants in blue and green, paired with a gray jacket featuring a mix of prints.

After the screening, the Wolves singer asked fans, “Did you guys enjoy one of my favorite movies?”

She added, “So I told Harmony and the girls that I was here. I wanted to take ... I hope they can brighten the lights ... I told them I'd send them a selfie because I love them and we're so happy you're here. Second, my lovely fiancé is here.”

On the work front, Selena and Benny’s collaborative album I Said I Love You First will release on March 21.

